Mexico.- As of July 2023, chocolate cars may be regularized who do not meet the current conditions to undergo the nationalization process. Good news for you who had already lost hope.

This was confirmed by Fidel Lugo Ayala, national president of Serving Family Protection and Heritage, Civil Association (SIPPAFA), who stressed that new chocolate cars can be legalized in Mexico.

“In addition, Some others who entered after the decree will be nationalized in July to the process. There are around 40% of the cars to be nationalized, we know that it is in the interest of the Federal Executive,” said the president of SIPPAFA.

This measure could mean that the cash flow collected by the federal government through the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve), which has regularized more than a million and a half foreign cars for 2,500 pesos, does not decrease so considerably.

The time has come, you will know which are the chocolate cars that can be regularized from July 2023news that not many expected.

Until now, the conditions and requirements requested, among other things, that the cars have a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that starts with a number, by mid-2023 those that begin with a letter may be submitted to the procedure.

as you read it, As of July 2023, chocolate cars with a serial number that begin with a letter may be legalized.

As DEBATE had opportunely informed you a couple of weeks ago, the crice from South Korea, Japan or Germany they may also be legal on Mexican streets.

Vehicles that begin with a letter in the serial number are assembled outside of Mexico, the USA, or Canada.

What is a chocolate car?

A chocolate car is a vehicle that has been illegally imported into Mexico and that does not meet the legal requirements to circulate in the country.

These are usually of foreign origin, mainly from the United States, and are introduced across the border illegally, evading the payment of import duties and taxes.

Chocolate cars are considered illegal in Mexico because they do not comply with the country’s safety and environmental regulations, in addition to the fact that they do not pay taxes or are registered with the Mexican authorities.

This makes them a risk for their drivers and for other road users, in addition to the fact that their circulation contributes to informality in the automotive market.