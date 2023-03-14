Surely you will remember that around 3 years ago, with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, supermarkets and other establishments suffered shortages of toilet paperbecause it will be incredible to know that there is countries that don’t even use this product.

One of the basic expenses, in Mexico and many countries, is the purchase of toilet paper, especially to clean fecal matter after going to the bathroom, although it is also used for other needs, although perhaps this is not the best or more healthy way to clean this type of human remains.

However, did you know that toilet paper causes irreversible environmental damage, since it In order to make it, thousands of trees must be cut down.? Well, this is just one of the reasons why various countries do not use it.

Bearing the above in mind, below we will tell you some of the countries in which their inhabitants do not use toilet paper and what are their reasons, according to information from “The Impartial”.

Countries that do not use toilet paper

Islam

Instead of telling you each of the countries, we better inform you that in those nations where the Islam (Muslim culture)toilet paper is not used because the dirty part must be washed after defecating, as it constitutes an Islamic etiquette, since this religious belief ensures that for a prayer is legitimate, all of the person must be free of elements considered “impure” for this faith.

In countries like Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and MoroccoNormally there are no toilets, but people squat in a hole in the floor to relieve themselves, and when they finish there is a shower or bucket to rinse the area.

Southeast Asian countries

In nations like Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and FPhilippines, technology has succeeded in replacing toilet paper thanks to the smart bathrooms, which shoot a jet of water to clean the area.

African countries

On the other hand, in many African countries toilet paper is not used because This product does not reach these countries. Likewise, they have little infrastructure to treat wastewater and spaces to manipulate the article.