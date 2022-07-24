In recent days the situation regarding the cancellation of the flights. There are many who are worried about the fate of their vacation due to the great inconvenience that is being created in this last period. Perhaps not everyone knows that in the event of a flight cancellation or delay there is a refund from the airline. Let’s find out how to do it together.

In addition to the many associations that deal with protecting the rights of travelers, also theEuropean Union he tried to show his sensitivity towards this issue. According to regulation 261, in fact, if a flight is canceled, the passenger has all the rights to depart on another flight, as well as being compensated.

It is advisable to keep receipts, receipts and any vouchers so as not to encounter any problems during the compensation procedure. The refund amount is between 250 and 600 euros. Also, it is important to know that if the wait is longer than two hours, the airline will have to offer you snacks and drinks.

To request and obtain the reimbursement some requirements must be respected. Check-in must have been done on time, your flight must depart or land in a country of the European Union and the airline company advised about the delay less than 14 days before the departure date.

What is the amount of the compensation? As already mentioned, the reimbursement value is between 250 and 600 euros. 250 will be reimbursed for all those routes up to 1500 km; 600 euros, on the other hand, for those routes over 3500 km.

Obviously there are cases in which a refund is not possible. Compensation cannot be made when the airline informs you of the delay more than 14 days before departure. Furthermore, the refund will not take place in all those circumstances not foreseen by the airline such as bad weather or computer block.