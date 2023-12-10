The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recognizes two types of asylum: the affirmative and the defensive. Each of these processes seeks to provide protection to those who fear persecution or torture in their country of origin.

Asylum in the US is a form of legal protection that allows people who have been persecuted or fear persecution in their country of origin to take refuge in US territory permanently. To be eligible for asylum, a person must meet the following requirements:

You must be physically present in the United States. You must have arrived in the United States within one year of experiencing persecution or having reasonable grounds to fear persecution. You must demonstrate that you have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in your country of origin due to your race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

Persecution is defined as mistreatment or deprivation of fundamental rights by a government or an organization controlled by the government. Well-founded fear is defined as a reasonable fear of persecution. The two types of asylum contemplated by US law are the following:

Affirmative asylum in the United States

Affirmative asylum requirements

The person must be physically present in the United States. The application must be submitted within one year of arriving in the country. Fear of return must be demonstrated due to persecution or risk of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Affirmative asylum process

Presentation of the application before Uscis. Interview with Uscis. Decision issuance by Uscis.

The person receives asylum status and can remain in the United States permanently. If the request is denied, there is the possibility of appealing the decision.

Defensive asylum in the United States

Defensive asylum requirements

The person must be physically present in the United States. The request must be submitted during the expulsion process. Fear of return must be demonstrated due to persecution or risk of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Defensive asylum process

Presentation of the application before an immigration judge. Interview with the immigration judge. Issuance of decision by the immigration judge.

The person receives asylum status and can remain in the United States permanently. If the request is denied, there is the possibility of appealing the decision.

Both processes seek to guarantee the security of those who face serious threats in their countries of origin. However, it is essential to keep in mind that asylum is a complex process and it may be helpful to consult with an immigration attorney before submitting an application.

If an asylum application is denied in the US, it is possible to file an appeal

Alternatives to asylum in the United States

In addition to defensive asylum, there are other ways to obtain protection in the United States, such as deferral of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

Postponement of expulsion

Deferral of removal is a form of legal protection that allows people who have been ordered deported from the United States to remain in the country temporarily. To be eligible for deferral of removal, a person must meet the following requirements:

You must be physically present in the United States. She must have been ordered deported by an immigration judge. You must demonstrate that there is a reasonable probability that your removal will cause irreparable harm, including death or torture, family separation, or loss of employment or educational opportunity.

Protection under the Convention Against Torture

The Convention Against Torture (CAT) is an international treaty that prohibits torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.. In the United States, it is an incorporated right, meaning that it is part of federal law and that American courts are required to apply it.

Protection under the CAT applies to anyone under the jurisdiction of the United States, including immigrants. To be eligible for protection under the CAT, a person must demonstrate that there is a reasonable probability that he or she will be tortured or subjected to other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment if he or she is deported to his or her country of origin. The decision whether a person is eligible for protection under the CAT is made by an immigration judge.

Differences between deferral of expulsion and protection under the CAT

Deferral of removal and protection under the CAT are two forms of legal protection that can help individuals avoid removal from the United States.. Among the main differences is that the deferral of expulsion is a temporary measure, while protection under the CAT is a permanent measure.

Deferral of removal is granted only if the person can demonstrate that there is a reasonable probability that his or her removal will cause irreparable harm. Protection under the CAT is granted if the person can demonstrate that there is a reasonable probability that he or she will be tortured or subjected to other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment if he or she is deported.