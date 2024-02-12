The White House, seat of the Executive branch of the United States, hides within its walls a labyrinth of secret corridors and tunnels that have served as a refuge for presidents for decades. From President Truman to Donald Trump, these underground passages have witnessed historic moments and served as a safety measure in case of emergency.

Construction of the tunnel system began in 1950 under the Truman administration. The main building of the White House was in a state of disrepair and extensive reconstruction was required. President Truman moved into the nearby Blair House for three years while the interior was renovated with concrete and steel beams. It was during this time that a tunnel was built connecting the West Wing and the East Wing, providing access to the bomb shelter.

In 1987, during the Reagan administration, Another secret tunnel was built with the aim of protecting the president in the event of a terrorist attack. This allows the president to access a secret staircase outside the Oval Office by pressing a panel on the wall, revealing and opening a hidden door. The passage at the bottom of the stairs leads to a closet near the President's private elevator in the basement of the Residence.

Beyond the known tunnels in the White House

In addition to the confirmed tunnels, There are rumors of others that would connect the White House with the Capitol, Blair House, the Vice President's Residence, Camp David and the Pentagon. However, these connections have not been confirmed to date.

In 2007, during the George W. Bush administration, a nondescript white building was built next to the West Wing. This building, visible in photographs of the time, did not officially appear on any plan or record. Its purpose and content remained secret, fueling speculation about its possible function as a data center or even as an extension of the tunnel system. The building eventually disappeared during the construction of the West Wing, creating even more mystery about its existence.

A mysterious white building, presumed data center or extension of the tunnel system, disappeared during the construction of the West Wing.

The tunnels and secret corridors of the White House have been used by presidents in different moments of crisis. President Eisenhower is known to have used the original tunnel to access the bomb shelter during the Cold War. More recently, during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, President donald trump He was evacuated through a tunnel to an underground bunker for safety reasons.