It is not as unique as a BMW M5 with a W10 engine, but it is still a strange collaboration that not everyone will know. In the 1990s, Mercedes sold the V-class with a 2.8-liter VR6 engine from Volkswagen. Not necessarily information that will be of great use to you, unless you want to build a good-sounding camper.

In the 1990s, Mercedes was looking for a compact six-cylinder for the – then new – van and wanted to use Volkswagen’s VR6 engine. You would think that Volkswagen would not want to put a competitor in the saddle for the popular Transporter, but the manufacturers reached an agreement. The Wolfsburg brand sold a half-finished six-cylinder to Mercedes, which put them in the V 280.

In order not to emphasize that the engine came from Volkswagen, Mercedes gave the engine its own name: M104.900. At that time, Mercedes used the name M104 for the six-in-line engines. To deny its origins altogether, Mercedes called it a V6 engine. With 174 hp, the van with the VW engine was the most powerful version of the Vito that you could order from Mercedes. And the coolest.

Incidentally, Volkswagen now also calls the VR6 engine simply V6, because this is a bit easier for buyers. Insofar as VR6 engines still exist, because only in China does the car brand still sell an SUV with the typical six-cylinder. In America the engine died this year and you can only go to tuners for an engine change.

Are they still for sale?

We actually hoped that they would be online with bushes for scrap metal prices and that it would be a wonderful source for cheaper VR6 engines. Unfortunately: people who sell a V-class with a VR6 engine seem to know very well what they have. In the Netherlands we can only find a motorhome with a broken radiator for 10,000 euros so quickly. Not so crazy for a camper.

There are more for sale abroad. For about 8,000 euros you should be able to reasonably pass for a copy with some traces of use. But you can also find one in Germany of 10,000 or more. You can get an old Volkswagen, Audi or Seat with a VR6 engine for less money, so you have to do something for it.