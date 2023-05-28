whatGaston Acurio in a movie Disney? The Walt Disney Company has different blockbuster animated films that have remained in the memories of millions of fans. One of them is “Ratatouille”. This film, set in Paris, has great dubbing actors like Brad Garrett and Lou Romano, but did you know that the Peruvian chef lent his voice to play one of the characters in this story? Next, we will tell you what role one of the great representatives of national gastronomy had in this film installment.

Gaston Acurio in the movie “Ratatouille”

As explained by the Peruvian influencer Harol Loncone through his Instagram account, in 2007 Disney Mexico executives came to Peru to record a dubbing segment of the tape “Ratatouille” with Gastón Acurio.

The Peruvian chef lent his voice to give life to one of the diners who visit Gusteau’s restaurant. Do you remember the character who asks the waiter for a new dish after seeing the menu card? This is Gaston Acurio.

In order for this little scene to come out impeccably, Gastón Acurio had to repeat his dialogue on more than one occasion. This was the first dubbing participation carried out by the Peruvian culinary artist.

“The most curious thing is that in real life I am terrified of food critics when they enter my restaurants to give their ratings. Look, well, in the movie I’m on the other side,” Acurio said in an interview.

What other film projects has Gastón Acurio had apart from “Ratatouille”?

Gastón Acurio has participated in other film projects, although of a national nature. These are: “Buscando a Gastón”, “Perú sabe”, “Of pots and dreams” and “Mistura: the power of food”.

