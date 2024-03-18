One of the most important companies in the Mexican national territory is the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), so if you are a user of this company, know that it can give you money if you end the service contract.

Under this understanding, according to what is detailed on the official website of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), users of the Mexican State electricity company can request the return of the security deposit.

Under this understanding, as indicated on the web portal, the following are the requirements and criteria needed to request the return of the guarantee deposit:

For natural persons

*Refund Request: complete the form provided by the CFE.

*Official Identification: present a copy of a valid official identification. If you are not the owner, a simple power of attorney signed by the owner, including two witnesses, and copies of the official identification of all parties involved are required.

*Proof of Deposit Payment: provide the original receipt or a copy of the guarantee deposit made at the beginning of the service.

For legal entities

*Representative Documentation: copy of the official identification of the legal representative and a copy of the power of attorney for acts of administration.

*Proof of Deposit: similar to individuals, documentation proving payment of the guarantee deposit must be presented.

*Bank Information: for returns greater than $2,000.00 pesos, it is mandatory to attach documentation that verifies the client's banking information, such as a cover of the account statement or a letter issued by the banking institution, where the interbank CLABE is displayed.

Did you know that CFE can GIVE YOU MONEY if you FINISH your contract? | REQUIREMENTS/Photo: Cuartoscuro

For its part, the following is the process for returning the guarantee deposit from the CFE:

*Preparation: before going to the window, make sure you have all the required documentation.

*Visit to the Service Center: the procedure is carried out exclusively at the windows of the CFE Customer Service Centers.

*Submission of Documents: deliver all the requested documents to the CFE staff to start the return process.

It is worth mentioning that the procedure is completely freewhich must be carried out in person, and must be completed in maximum 15 days.