Millions of migrants wait every day for the opportunity to obtain an appointment through the CBP One application, belonging to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In most cases Their intention is to present their case and request asylum, But what not everyone knows is that this government agency is not in charge of providing that immigration status.

It should be noted that currently The CBP application is the only option available for those who do not meet the requirements to apply for a visa, but they want entry into the United States.

Through the app, people can send their information and location in advance to request an interview with the US authorities. However, that is only the first step. If the immigration officers deem it prudent, then they will direct you to the department in charge. to study your asylum case.

CBP insists that it is not in a position to adjudicate asylum applications, it only issues a notice to appear so that those interested can remain in the United States until their case is evaluated. But This responsibility belongs to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). for its acronym in English).

To this end, immigration authorities explained, It is necessary to express fear of persecution or torture if returned to one’s country, so that he can present himself to an interview known as credible fear.

They also noted that individuals who are issued a notice to appear and then subjected to removal proceedings will also have the opportunity to apply for asylum or some other type of protection.

How does the CBP One app work and improve your chances of getting an appointment?

The CBP One mobile app, which is free to download, Every day, a certain number of appointments are granted based on the infrastructure and availability at each port of entry.

To use it you can register 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, Appointment requests are only available between 12 PM and 11:59 PM, Eastern Time.

If you are traveling with your family or a group of immigrants who have the same destination address in the United States, can carry out their registration together.

Appointments are given out randomly, although an update has recently been made to accommodate those who have been waiting longer. If you get an appointment, you will be notified through the same app around 12 PM, You will have 23 hours to confirm your geolocation verification to ensure that you are in central or northern Mexico.

The authorities explained that The best way to increase your chances of getting an interview is to simply have your registration done accurately.which includes sharing a photograph of your passport or other identification document.