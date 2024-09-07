Something that perhaps many people do not know is that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) It has a documentary series that shows the work which is carried out together with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on the border, arresting traffickers at land borders, airports and seaports.

The reality show features the participation of CBP, ICE and HSI by the United States authorities, and is produced together with National Geographic, a channel that makes the episodes of the series available to the public through Disney+. Until now, the series continued its broadcast with new cases of cocaine smugglers, stolen cars, illegal objects and other situations that go beyond international trafficking laws.

The official poster for the CBP and Nat Geo series.

Questions about the CBP documentary series

As mentioned, The series shows apparently real situations of people who enter the United States with illegal objects such as narcotics or stolen objects through all existing borders, whether by land, sea or air.

However, according to an article in Distractify, Reddit social network users They questioned the plausibility of To Catch a Smuggler, questioning that The series features people who were transporting illegal drugs being filmed. directly and without censorship by the cameras.

In response from the Reddit community itself, a user working as border control appeared and confirmed that Before being filmed, any person, whether or not they have committed a crime, has the right to decide and must sign a consent paper before the cameras take their image.