The social response was massive.

A capital zócalo Insufficient for thousands of Mexicans who, despite the hate campaigns, despite the slander and defamation of Palacio, filled the square, its surroundings and the streets that lead to the plate.

Millions of voices not only in the capital, but in a hundred cities in Mexico and abroad that demanded respect for the electoral referee and who expressed their confidence in the ministers of the Supreme Court.

Social confidence that the members of the Highest Court will uphold the Constitution and become worthy representatives in defense of Mexican democracy.

A March that brought millions across the country to the streets; citizens of all social sectors, of all creeds and all political tendencies and who sought a single objective: the defense of the INE and the rejection of “Plan B” of the president, who intends to destroy the electoral referee who allowed him to come to power, to impose a tyranny.

A successful social mobilization where the speakers Beatriz Pages and José Ramón Cossio They called for national reconciliation, for confidence in the ministers of the Court to prevent the attack against democracy.

Peaceful, orderly and civilized mobilization -where not a single glass was broken-, despite official provocations, such as the vulgarity of placing a giant blanket in the Zócalo alluding to García Luna; provocation that was withdrawn without major problem.

But it was also a mobilization with notable disappointments, such as that expressed by the formerly called “moral leader” of the Mexican left, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, who in a cowardly manner distanced himself from the march and reiterated his friendship with President López Obrador.

Questioned the day before the mobilization, Cárdenas said that he could not attend an event for which he did not know his motivation; cowardice that earned a widespread repudiation on social networks to the emblem of the fight against fraud and in favor of reliable, free and transparent elections.

But in reality, that was the lesser evil, since the campaign against the mobilization in the Zócalo of the capital included not only a rude disinformation strategy launched from the Palace; dirty war that tried to link the protest with the verdict against Genaro García Luna, handed down by a North American court.

Defamation and slander that sought to muddy those who marched in defense of the INE by proclaiming from the Palace that those who demonstrated did so in defense of García Luna; perversion orchestrated and launched by López Obrador himself; the same president who ordered to place a giant mana in the Zócalo, alluding precisely to García Luna.

In turn, from the government headquarters of the old Federal District, it was ordered and financed that the emblematic neighborhoods and towns of the country’s capital, such as the Nueva Santan María neighborhood, among many others, organize the modern version of “bread and circuses”. ”.

That is to say, from 11 in the morning of yesterday Sunday they promoted dance contests in public squares, with musical groups paid for by the government of Claudia Sheimbaun and free pilgrimage for all attendees.

Other fronts to discourage mobilization were in charge of the federal government itself and the Morena mayors in Mexico City.

In the first case, the AMLO government sent a warning to all the beneficiaries of its social programs that the benefits would be canceled for all those who attended the demonstration.

In the second case, the delegation heads warned that all the employees who were discovered in the Zócalo demonstration would be fired. Incentives were even offered to those who charmed their co-workers.

Already in the insane delirium of fanaticism, legislators such as Senator Malú Micher -from Morena, of course–, called from the Senate rostrum to all Mexicans “not to march”, since the demonstration “is in favor of fentanyl” and organized crime.

That same crazy rhetoric was followed by leaders of the official party, governors and public servants; scared to death by a social mobilization that overflowed the Zócalo of the capital and that was expressed in a hundred cities, in Mexico and the world.

We recommend you read:

Marches without parties do not win elections: 1988, 2000 and 2018

Reaction of the Goebbels of Morena

The Zócalo Rosa and fear

those late nights

The foolish rebellion of the Zócalo

For example, in the run-up to the February 26 march, the entire US press reported the positions of senators such as Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Michael McCual, who warned of the danger facing Mexican democracy.

It turns out that in a working meeting of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate of that country, the legislators agreed that the so-called “Plan B” of President Obrador “will return Mexico to its dark past of elections controlled by the president, which will delay the democracy and will affect the relationship between the two countries.”

But not only in the North American Congress was the warning heard that López Obrador is the new dictator of the world, but also in the press of almost the entire democratic field, articles and opinions have been disseminated that warn of the democratic regression that is taking place in Mexico.

And it is that Mexico and Mexicans are not alone; Just as millions of citizens confirmed it in the 26-F march, the world also repudiates the rude dictatorship of López Obrador.

to time.

#hear #president #INE #respected