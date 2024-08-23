President of the National Assembly states that the Supreme Court of Venezuela validated the result as well as the TSE

The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguezcompared the country’s elections with those in Brazil and mocked Celso Amorim, special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. According to the Chavista, the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) validated the result of the July 28 election, just as the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) did in 2022.

“It is important to say that the TSJ ruling is not only in Venezuela, where the higher jurisdiction of the electoral court is located, but also in Brazil – did you hear that, Mr. Celso Amorim? – in Mexico, in the United States and throughout the world. There is a higher jurisdiction.”declared this Thursday (22.Aug.2024) in a session of Parliament.

Amorim was sent by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Venezuela to follow the elections and maintained dialogue with President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

In an interview with CNNthe PT’s advisor suggested a new election. As shown by the Poder360Lula’s proposal has already been rejected by Maduro.

“If both sides say they won, why not hold another election where they can avoid the problems that they say plagued this election? If she won, she will probably win again, right?”asked Amorim.

However, this Thursday (22.Aug), the TSJ validated the victory of the Chavista in the elections and highlighted the “supported by records issued by machines and total coincidence with databases”but informed that it will not make the electoral records public.

Opposition leader Edmundo González rejected the court’s decision, citing a parallel count that would indicate his victory.

The presidential race in Venezuela was marked by allegations of bias and lack of independence from the CNE (National Electoral Council) and the TSJ, both aligned with the government.

The Carter Center criticized the election for failing to meet international standards of electoral integrity, indicating a “clear bias” in favor of Maduro.

The OAS (Organization of American States) and a mission from the UN Human Rights Council expressed concern about the lack of independence of Venezuelan institutions. The OAS did not recognize the results released by the CNE and requested the publication of the minutes.

The TSJ’s decision this Thursday (22 August) also implies sanctions against González for alleged contempt of justice, increasing political tensions in the country.