The model and beauty queen vanessa claudio38 years old and originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, She was one of the favorite hosts of the program “Come joy”, one of the stellar shows of TV Azteca. More than two years ago, his fans and the public of this morning, got a big surprise when his departure was announced. Given this, several rumors arose as a supposed enmity with her companions.

It was speculated that vanessa claudio, would have had problems with other drivers from “Come Joy”What Kristal Silva or Cynthia Rodriguezgirlfriend of Mexican singer and songwriter Carlos Rivera.

The host of “La más draga”, was recently in “Pinky promise”, the program of the singer Karla Díaz (member of JNS), which broadcasts on her YouTube channel, where revealed the real reason for his departure from the morning “Venga la alegría”.

A few years ago, Vanessa Claudio auditioned to be the host of the fashion show “This is my style”, produced by TV Azteca in collaboration with the Turkish production company AcunMedya. As many of her fans know, the world of fashion is one of Puerto Rican’s great passions.

Shortly after her audition, she received some great news. “When they tell me that I stayed in ‘This is my style’, I was serious first, and then the boy tells me: ‘I mean, I’m telling you that you’re going to be a starter’, and after half an hour I started crying And everything was very nice.”

With this, Vanessa Claudio realized that his cycle in “Venga la alegría” had ended. It is worth mentioning that she first spent a couple of years as a collaborator on said program; she subsequently returned as one of the female stellar conductors for just over six years.

“Simply, I enter ‘This is my style’, every host always wants to have her program, I said: ‘I have been here for many years (in ‘Venga la alegría’), I have completed my period here, I have grown a lot, grateful for the opportunities ‘, it was time to take the next step and when they offered me ‘This is my style’, well I’m going”.

It should be remembered that after finishing “This is my style”, Vanessa Claudio ended her contract with TV Azteca and went to work at Telemundo, as host of “Suelta la sopa”. Earlier this year, she returned to the television station founded by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, where She is currently a presenter of “Al Extremo”.