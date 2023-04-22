If you already presented your Annual statementcorresponding to fiscal year 2022, and you had a balance against, this means that you owe money to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Having a balance against means that all the tax obligations that taxpayers have were not met, so it is necessary to cover the proportional part of the taxes owed. In case of not paying this balance againstthe SAT may impose fines and surchargeswhich you will also have to pay.

For this reason, the Mexican Treasury gives taxpayers the possibility of covering the balance against obtained from the annual declaration, in a single exhibition or months without interest.

In the event of having a negative balance, users can consult an estimate in the simulator available on the website of the SATby simply entering the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) and the password or e.firma.

Depending on the modality that the natural person chooses, the SAT will send an acknowledgment of receipt with the number of corresponding capture lines.

How to pay the balance against before the SAT?

if you got balance against in your annual declarationthe sat It will send you an acknowledgment of receipt with the number of capture lines corresponding to the modality you choose.

In case of paying it in a single display, it will issue a single capture line but if you decide to pay in installments, it will give you the capture lines with the amounts to be covered. Both modalities have three payment options:

Direct payment on the SAT portal. When you generate your payment confirmation, the option to pay with different banks will appear. By selecting the icon of your bank, it will send you to your electronic banking to make the payment safely.

Payment at bank window. You can make the payment at the window of the selected bank by presenting the capture line of the acknowledgment.

Internet payment. You can make the payment from your electronic banking by selecting the SAT Referenced Payment option, as long as it is within the validity period of the capture line.

The annual declaration for natural persons is presented between April 1 and 30. The way to do it is electronically or with the SAT staff in one of the offices throughout the country.

The in-person service calendar at the SAT offices includes April and May to carry out these procedures.

It should be remembered that, In May there will only be attention on Tuesday, May 2 at the same time mentioned. Some offices also offer service on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment.

There will also be a special date and time for the natural persons who will present their declaration; he Saturday April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..