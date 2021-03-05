Be careful with the SMS that reach your mobile because a new scam is circulating. The National Police has warned of a new practice of ‘phishing’, a deception technique that consists of the impersonation of the identity of people we trust to manipulate us and get us to carry out actions that we should not.

In this case, the scammers impersonating shipping and receiving companies parcel like SEUR, FedEx or Correos, and its ‘modus operandi’ is as follows:

We received a text message on our mobile phone in which notifies us that we have a package pending to collect. Your package is still pending at the terminal. Please come pick it up today. Information is needed ”, you can read what the SMS says that has reached some victims.

These messages may even carry some of our personal data such as our name or phone number and they are always accompanied by a link to which we are invited to click or, otherwise, we will not be able to access our package.

If your name appears in the message it is because have obtained your data from the phonebook of one of your contacts that you have been a victim of this scam, that is, that you have clicked on the link.

If you have received an SMS of this style, do not click the link and delete the message. Do not forward it to anyone and warn your contacts that it is a fraud so that they do not bite either.

What if I clicked on the link?



Never press these types of links because its only purpose is to steal our data. Clicking on it downloads a malicious application that ‘can install a banking trojan that will allow criminals to access the data of the most sensitive accounts ”, as explained by the National Police to Europa Press.

This application will ask you to access certain information on your device, so can be done with all the data that are on your mobile phone.

What I can do?



Not enough with delete the app. You must make sure in the configuration of your phone that this ‘malware’ has permissions disabled, so that it cannot access your data, in addition to change account passwords of all the applications you have on your mobile to prevent the matter from getting bigger.

Faced with these types of situations always check who is sending you the message and under no circumstances click the link, since the parcel companies never demand to download third-party apps nor will they require personal data through this channel.