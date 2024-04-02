You'll make a trip and you fear that it will give you hunger during the flight ? Here we tell you if it is possible bring food on the plane and what are those foods that you can transport so you don't have to spend during the trip.

The good news is that, yes, you can bring food with you on the plane. However, there are certain restrictions and rules you should be aware of to ensure you comply with airport and airline security regulations.

Homemade food and prepared snacks in advance can be your best allies to keep hunger at bay and enjoy a more comfortable and pleasant trip.

Can I pass through security with food?

One of the most common concerns among passengers is whether they can bring food through security. The answer is yes, as long as solid, dry foods are properly packaged in airtight, leak-proof containers.

However, it is important to keep in mind that certain liquid foods, such as soups and stews, may not be allowed, as well as all products that exceed 100 milliliters.

You can bring well-packaged homemade food (Photo: Freepik)

Some foods that are usually allowed include snacks, fruit, chips, biscuits, chocolates and tea bags. However, it is important to review the specific regulations of each airline and country to avoid inconveniences during security control.

Don't forget that there are certain foods that are prohibited in carry-on luggage, such as alcoholic beverages, liquid chocolate, canned food and liquid cheeses. It is important to familiarize yourself with these restrictions to avoid problems during the boarding process.

You can bring snacks (Photo: Freepik)

What foods can you bring to eat on a plane?

Homemade sandwich: An easy and economical option. You can prepare it with whole wheat bread, ham, cheese, fresh vegetables and a light sauce.

Energy or cereal bars: Perfect for short trips, they help you satisfy hunger for a short period of time.

Fresh fruit: The healthiest option. You can choose your favorite fruits and take them already cut in containers or bags.

Crunchy snacks: Natural popcorn or vegetable chips.

Nuts: A super satisfying option. You can mix different types and add natural fruit.

To carry in your suitcase:

Salty or sweet cookies: They are a practical and versatile option.

Pretzels: A salty and crunchy alternative.

Granola bars : A nutritious and satiating option.