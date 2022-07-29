Mexico. Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira was captured without makeup on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas and also accompanied by her two children, the result of the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira took a few days to rest and chose Mexican beaches to do itfor which she was captured by paparazzi having fun with her young children.

The images have already gone around the world and in them a relaxed Shakira is seen, without a drop of makeup and dressed simply in beach clothes.

Shakira looks smiling and relaxed next to her children Sasha and Milan, while they pose in front of their famous mom.

Weeks ago Shakira confirmed her breakup with Gerard Piqué, a situation that surprised her millions of followers around the world, and apparently it was due to infidelity towards her on the part of the player.

Shakira is 45 years old and has been on the beaches of Mexico on several occasions, and on her social networks she has shared that she loves them and also the food of this country.