A new opportunity in love? Alondra Garcia Miro she enjoys being single since her long relationship with Paolo Guerrero ended. However, Magaly Medina’s “urracos” recently recorded the model in a luxurious restaurant in Miraflores with a mysterious lover, who would be her new partner.

In the images presented, the model and the young man can be seen very close to each other. First, the ‘green-eyed’ snuggling into the chest of the aforementioned identity still unknown, so that, Seconds later, he gives her a tender kiss on the forehead.