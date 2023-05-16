Radio host, actor and television host Jorge “The Donkey” Van Rankinwas fired from the program “Members on the air”, which is transmitted by Unicable. Through a video that he posted on his social networks, he expressed that the way they did things was a little unpleasant for him, “but they kicked me out, they kicked me out in the corridor of Televisa San Ángel without giving me an explanation, after 14 years”. For his part, the producer of said broadcast, Lalo Suárez, assured that this was due to changes that the television station asked him to make.

Now, another version of the story has been given. TVNotas magazine published the alleged reasons why they fired “El Burro” Van Rankin from “Members on the air”. An alleged person who works in the production, assured that the television host on several occasions he arrived raw and with alcohol on his breath to the television forum. Also, he said that He did not have a good relationship with Lalo Suárez.

“Not drunk as such, but with alcoholic breath because he said that he came from a meal and that he had had the odd drink, but falling down drunk never happened, there were also many times that he came raw, more if the recordings were or on Mondays or already for Friday”.

This person mentioned that “El Burro” Van Rankin, apparently, he felt “untouchable” for being friends with the high command of Televisafor which he did what he wanted in the program and did not abide by the indications of the producer Lalo Suárez. “There has never been a friendship between them, they get along well and ‘respect’ each other as a producer and driver, but beyond that it never happened. And I tell you in quotes because ‘El Burro’ did what he wanted, regardless of whether Lalo I agreed or not.”

Supposedly, when the executives of the television station asked him for “one of the heads of the conductors”, the producer of “On-Air Members” Without thinking twice, he ran to “The Donkey” Van Rankinsince he was the one who was missing the most, “and the one who had the program shirt on the least.”

So far, the former host of the morning “Hoy” has not commented on this publication of the aforementioned magazine.

