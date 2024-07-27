They report a strong earthquake in Acapulco, Warrior the early morning of the day of today, July 27th.

He National Seismological Institute recorded the 5.4 magnitude earthquake southwest of Acapulco, Warrior around 4:30 a.m. this Saturday.

According to the report, he was located at only one kilometer deep and 27 kilometers southwest of Acapulco.

So far the National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that there are no effects where it was perceived, however, they remain monitoring.

Through social networks, Internet users and those affected by the earthquake reported that it was felt from Guerrero to Mexico City, and the word “Earthquake” became a trending topic on X.Shaking”.

Some users posted videos of their lamps moving, with no further damage reported.

The tremor was alerted by SkyAlertHowever the Mexican Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) in Mexico City was not activated, because it did not exceed the activation levels.