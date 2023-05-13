A cacomixtle reacted in a very peculiar way before the earthquake that occurred on May 10 in Mexico City, for which Internet users assure that sensed the telluric movementone of the most recent and largest with epicenter in this state.

Through a video that circulates on TikTok it is possible to observe this little animal was calm eating, when suddenly, flee the place seconds before the earthquake shook the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s officeso users think that the animal sensed what was going to happen.

It is about the cacomixtle Juan El Caco, who frequently visits the home of a TikTok user identified as @elbatmau, who placed a camera to observe his nocturnal friend in the streets of said demarcation.

In the video that circulates through social networks, the cacomixtle is observed eating calmly on what appears to be a roof of a home.

Before the earthquake occurred, the cacomixtle interrupts its meal and remains still, turning to various sides. When the quake starts, he runs away, while the camera begins to shake due to the earthquake.

After the video was released, netizens reacted with comments such as “Incredible how seconds before he feels, hears or senses that something is going to happen” and “It seems that he sensed it seconds before.”

He earthquake of May 10 had its epicenter in Magdalena ContrerasCDMX, which according to the National Seismological was of magnitude 3.0.

These have been all microseisms recorded from the beginning of January to date with epicenter in the capital of the country according to data from the CDMX Accelerographic Network:

January 29 magnitude 1.3 with moderate intensity.

February 7 magnitude 1.5 with light intensity.

March 15 magnitude 2.0 with weak intensity.

March 15 magnitude 2.8 with light intensity.

March 29 magnitude 1.9 with weak to light intensity.

April 20 magnitude 2.6 with very weak to strong intensity.

April 21 magnitude 1.8 with moderate intensity.

May 10 magnitude 3 with very strong intensity.

May 12 magnitude 2.2 was perceived as a “strong but rapid jolt”; with this telluric movement 21 aftershocks are registered after the earthquake of May 10 of magnitude 3.0.