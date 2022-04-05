Morelia.- The National Seismological System (SSN) of Mexico registered a earthquake of 4.9 degrees of magnitude on the Richter scale at 00:27 hours this Tuesday, April 5, in the state of Michoacan.

According to the federal agency, the epicenter of the telluric movement was located 46 kilometers southwest of Zitácuaro, Michoacán.

The earthquake was noticeable in some regions of the city of Morelia.

It is worth mentioning that minutes before the earthquake in Michoacán, the SSN registered another earthquake in the city of Hidalgo. This had a magnitude of 4 degrees and appeared at 00:07 on Tuesday.

At 1:08 a.m., a new 4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the southwest of Zitacuaró.