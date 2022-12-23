Guadalajara Jalisco.- This year’s Christmas dinner could be considered the most expensive due to the highest inflation in the last 22 years7.95 percent in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara.

This is attested by Santa Rita Eventos who assures that in 2021 they sold a package of five kilos of loin, two kilos of spaghetti and fresh salad for 1,400 pesos but due to the increase in products, this year it rose to 2,200 pesos, that is, 57 percent more.

The founders of the business, Rita, Ana and Erika Cervantes affirmed that Despite the increase, his profit was reduced from 30 to 10 percent.

“In 2019 we had about 150 dinners, but in recent years there have been between 40 and 50. People don’t complain about prices because they know that everything is going up, but Yes, there are those who prefer to buy their children’s toys and prepare something simple at home than to spend on dinner”, lamented Ana for Reforma.

Some of the products that increased are meats, breads, oils and vegetables like the Serrano chili that costs 60 pesos per kilo, when in 2021 its price was 15 pesos, that is, 300 percent more.

We recommend you read:

Increase in prices of products used for Christmas dinner

Beer 12 pack $207 / 13%

Flour for tamale (kg) $21 / 10%

Turkey kg. $139 / 19%

Spaghetti 200 g. $12.50 / 56%

Pope kg. $28 / 21%

Ground meat kg. $119 / 11%

White cider 700 ml. $84 / 9%

Wheat flour kg. $26 / 37%

Pork leg kg. $124 / 14%

Red wine 700 $159 / 3%

Orange (kg) $23 / 44%

Medium box white bread $37 / 30%

Egg kg. $39 / 35%

Tomato saladette kg. $30 / 20%

Romaine lettuce piece $20 / 43%

Champagne 750 ml. $1,399 / 14%

Cola 3 l. $41.00 / 11%

Serrano chile kg. $60 / 300%

Lard $60 / 36%

Vegetable oil 1 lt. $56 / 33%

Olive oil 500 ml. $113 / 13%

Bottled water 1 liter. $10 / 11%

Pork loin kg. $127 / 11%

Whole chicken kg. $49 / 11%

bacon kg. $140 / 8%

Sources: Profeco, markets and self-service stores of the ZMG.

(With information from Yunuen Mora and Reforma)