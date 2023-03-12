Although both ended their relationship on the best terms available, the break between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to give people something to talk about. The latest songs released by the Colombian, in which she refers to her frustrated relationship and in which she also directly mentions Clara Chía Martí, have kept the discussion alive.

To this is added that any character linked to the aforementioned stars is also being consulted to find out their point of view. For example, Nuria Tomasex-partner of the Spanish soccer player, spoke about the fact and seemed to have subtly criticized Shakira in his statements.

Núria Tomás talks about the break between Shakira and Piqué

During an event in Madrid, specialized press approached the model to find out her point of view. It was there that the interviewee seemed to sympathize with Shakira despite her latest songs, pointing out that people tend to show her emotions in different ways.

“When there are feelings involved, each one handles it in their own way. I am not one to give an opinion, I do not dare, I do not know Shakira, I have not had the opportunity to ask her, ”she specified.

Núria Tomás “criticizes” Shakira for mentioning Clara Chía Martí

However, Núria Tomás surprised with her response when responding to the mentions of Clara Chía by Shakira. The Spaniard did not want to delve into it, but she left a sentence that could be understood as a dart at the Barranquillera.

“I can’t tell you anything, but women have to help each other and be as one,” she added.