After the consecration of Lionel Andrés Messi as the best male soccer player of 2022 according to the FIFA The Best Awards, it was immediately known who had voted for each of the candidates.
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo gave his picks and surprised by not giving even a vote to the Argentine star, world champion with the Argentine team in the World Cup in Qatar and a great figure in the contest for leading his team to glory.
Who did the 38-year-old striker, who currently plays for Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Professional League, choose to vote for? We go over it.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
POINTS AWARDED
|
1
|
KYLIAN MBAPPE
|
3
|
2
|
LUKA MODRIC
|
2
|
3
|
KARIM BENZEMA
|
1
The great novelty of the latest FIFA awards is that the “Bug” was not among the eleven best in the period between August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022: his last season at Manchester United was not good at all , so it culminated in the league in Saudi Arabia, while in the World Cup in Qatar he could not take his Portugal very far either.
