Specifically, the parts that are for sale correspond to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller and the regular model. Among them are available circuit boards, levers, buttons and covers.

This is how those with a bit of technical knowledge can repair their Xbox controllers themselves.

Part prices vary, with a set of buttons costing $23.99 (MX$404.43), while a new PCBA and motor cost $59.99 (MX$1,011.34).

That’s relative to the Elite Series 2, as the regular controller parts are cheaper. The upper deck is only $19.99 (MX$337).

Fountain: Xbox.

The standard control PCBA and motor is $34.99 (MX$590). Who revealed this new initiative was the boss in charge, Brad Rossetti.

Through Twitter commented ‘North American Xbox users – check out a new program we’re supporting. We would love your feedback’.

As is clear from this message at the moment this parts sales program is only available in North America, such as the US and Canada.

No, there is no mention of Mexico even though it is part of the same region. The warranty on these parts is for one year. Microsoft also provides downloadable instructions and even a video tips.

Fountain: Xbox.

It is in this way that players can be guided to repair their controls. It is an initiative that many hope will be replicated in other regions of the world, such as Latin America. You have to have some patience.

