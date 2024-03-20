The captain and reference of Club América, Henry Martinis a fundamental element within the ideal eleven of the coaching staff headed by André Jardineso much so that, in the midst of uncertainty about his continuity once his contract ends this summer, the player's motivational message to his teammates was known during the National Classic on Matchday 12 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
“This team, this family, we have built to be the best, to mark an era and make a difference. To make a difference, we have to do it internally, from the beginning, not give anything away, kill ourselves for the one next to us and leave everything behind. , crawl out if necessary, but those three points are ours”
– Henry Martin.
While it is true that there have not yet been official versions about what the future of the azulcrema center forward will be, the reality is that the player's feeling for the colors of the 14-time Mexican soccer champion is visible to everyone.
The 31-year-old footballer ends his contract with the capital team on June 30 and so far there has been no agreement with the board to renew his contract. There is talk that the player would be requesting a salary increase to sign his new contract. but the board has not given in, if the player does not renew with the club he will be able to sign with any other team as a free agent.
The player's leadership and feelings towards the team remain legitimate and it is more than clear that he wants to continue in the institution, but he plans to be able to secure a salary increase now that he is already a veteran.
The attacker is an important element of the team, currently after 12 regular phase games of the 2024 Clausura Tournament the team is the general sub-leader and without a doubt, they are candidates to win the two-time championship.
In the current semester between Liga MX and Concachampions He registers 12 games, five goals and one assist. In total, since his arrival at Nido he has recorded 242 games played, 96 goals and 40 assists.
