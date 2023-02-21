Mexico.- Ángela Aguilar is one of the most talented singers in Mexico, who at just 19 years of age has managed to obtain big wins for his career, such as having participated in the Rihanna lingerie catwalk last year and now, delighting with his voice the ex-queen of Spain, Sofia from Greece.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter surprised everyone after announcing that she would be performing her music for the spanish royalty, Well, it was precisely the Queen Sofia who presided over the Ibero-American Patronage Awards 2023.

It was through social networks that the interpreter of ‘Qué Agonía’ dazzled her millions of followers with a couple of photographs of the event, which took place in the Ra in San Fernando, Madrid.

The young artist appeared at the event with a beautiful black velvet dress that made her look extraordinary, which also had an embroidery that proudly represented the Mexican territory.

The embroidery consisted of a snake standing on top of a cactus, which had an immense resemblance to the coat of arms of the Mexican flag.

It seems that Ángela Aguilar is very happy with all her achievements, which is why she boasted in instagram the photograph where he appears posing with Queen Sofía with an emotional message.

“Tremendous privilege, something I never imagined. Definitely, music is the universal language. Infinite thanks! “Wrote the singer on her Instagram platform.

However, despite the fact that the image shows that Angela’s talent has gone a long way, there were those who began to criticize the singer regarding her nationality after the controversy she caused when Argentina won the World Cup.

“Now she will say that she is 10 percent Spanish”, “We would not understand it”, “I am still waiting for her to say her percentage of Spanish”, “And now you will also be Spanish? Ridiculous escuincla”, are the cruel comments that stand out in the post.

But things did not stop there, but according to some Internet users, Ángela Aguilar broke an important protocol for having touched Queen Sofía, since in the photograph he appears touching her back, something that is totally prohibited.

However, there were also people who sided with the singer and began to defend her, in addition to filling her with congratulations for continuing to grow in the music industry.