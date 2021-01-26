The first vaccinated against covid-19 in the state of Amazonas, Vanda Witoto, received many calls from relatives: “They wanted to know if I had turned an alligator“, he says. In Brazilian indigenous villages, the ‘fake-news’ They arrived before the immunizer.

It is “a recent phenomenon, driven by a lot of fake news about the supposed effects of the vaccine, with various origins, mainly from evangelical groups, “but which also” begin in Brasilia, “explains Dr. Douglas Rodrigues, who has worked with indigenous people in the Amazon for five decades.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has persistently denied the seriousness of the pandemic, which has already left more than 217,000 dead in Brazil, came to question in December the possible collateral effects of vaccines: “If you turn into an alligator, it’s your problem”he declared.

A professional from the Death Certificate Issuing Center prepares to take the covid-19 test of a 43-year-old man who died at his home in Manaus, Amazonas. Photo: EFE

The phrase came to the villages.

Rodrigues never saw such reluctance. “It is really worrying. You talk, explain and manage to reverse it in most cases. In others, it gives work and late enough (vaccination), “he said.

Beto Marubo, from the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Yavarí Valley, encountered an attitude “practically of denialism” in two villages in that region on the border with Peru.

“There are those who want to be vaccinated and others who (…) refuse to do so because they believe that it is not safe, repeating what the president himself says Bolsonaro, “says Joao Voia, a Xokleng indigenous from Santa Catarina (south).

CASES

per million inhab. DEATHS

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“We are going to our villages to deconstruct that,” says Vanda Witoto in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, devastated by the second wave of the pandemic and by the health collapse.

Vanda, whose name in her mother tongue is Derequine (“fire ant”), responds to those who question her: “I am a fire ant, not an alligator.”

To counter false news, indigenous people launched a campaign under the hashtag #VacinaParente (VacúnatePariente).

Neighbors with covid symptoms fill out forms in the community of Bela Vista do Jaraqui, in Amazonas. Photo: AFP

Douglas Rodrigues believes that vaccination in the villages will ultimately be “a success” because previous experiences, such as campaigns against measles, have left positive memories.

Exclusion

There are some 900,000 indigenous people in Brazil (0.4% of the population), according to the 2010 census. The government prioritized in the vaccination plan those who live in villages, who benefit from the indigenous health system, to the detriment of some 380,000 installed in urban areas.

“The government believes that the indigenous people of the city are less indigenous than those of the villages,” criticizes Beto Marubo.

In Amazonas, where there is also a lack of oxygen, the inhabitants die at home. Photo: EFE

In eleven months, 932 indigenous people died from covid-19 and more than 46,000, belonging to 161 peoples, were infected, according to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), whose balances include villagers and urban people indistinctly.

A study by the University of Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul, showed in July that Indigenous of cities were five times more likely to contract the disease than non-indigenous people.

“They present more risk, they live in a precarious situation. The epidemiological risk is proven “and its exclusion from vaccination is due to” prejudice against indigenous people, “says Douglas Rodrigues.

Vanda Witoto, a nursing technician, carried out house-to-house preventive care actions for months in Parque das Tribos, a community where some 3,000 indigenous people live on the outskirts of Manaus. His work in the health area gave him access to the vaccine, and not his indigenous condition.

In eleven months, 932 indigenous people died from covid-19 and more than 46,000, belonging to 161 peoples, were infected. Photo: AFP

“There is a great vulnerability here,” he says from the makeshift hospital set up at the entrance of the community. Several women protected from head to toe analyze symptoms and isolate suspicious cases in a semi-open space, with six hammocks. Vanda Witoto lists the health deficiencies in the community and blames the government for the precarious situation.

The Indians, decimated throughout history by diseases brought from outside, they see an additional risk of contagion in the increase in invasions of their lands by illegal miners, which they associate with the government’s economic projects.

Cacique Raoni Metuktire, emblematic defender of the Amazon, last week asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro for “crimes against humanity”, for “persecuting” indigenous people, destroying their habitat and ignoring their rights.

Fake news and the exclusion of indigenous people living outside the villages were discussed Monday at a virtual meeting of indigenous women.

The Minas Gerais educator Célia Xakriaba opened the forum saying: “Our presence uncomfortable “, and called not to fear the vaccine: “What we have to fear is being suffocated by that genocidal policy of the Bolsonaro government.”

By Paula Ramon, Agence France-Presse

