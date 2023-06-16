We loved watching Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller race the NASCAR Camaro at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend. It would be foolish of Chevrolet not to capitalize on Garage 56’s hype. So here’s a special ZL1. And it won’t be too hard to guess how many copies of this special edition will be built.

This is the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition. Yes, 56 motorsport fans can buy this ZL1, which carries a livery that closely resembles that of the race car. There are many NASCAR, Garage 56 and Hendrick Motorsports decals. On the inside, you get Garage 56 decals on the floor mats and steering wheel.

It’s not just decals and decals, because Chevrolet has at least made the effort to add some race car-inspired aerodynamics as well. Check out the big one dive planes on the front spoiler and that cool NASCAR style rear wing. And, of course, you get the ZL1’s 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. Yee-haw!

We’re told the Garage 56 Edition will be available later this year, and each car will come with additional #24 racing decals, a NASCAR windshield decal, and white Goodyear decals for the front wheel arches. You then have to glue it yourself. Would you bring one to the Netherlands, or do you think this is a bit too much exploitation?