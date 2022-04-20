We can joke that you could have filled this in on the basis of the level on the Dutch roads yourself, but that is too obvious. Or have we actually done it? The NOS reports today that thousands of people are driving in the Netherlands without a valid driver’s license. About 40 percent of invalidated driving licenses are simply not sent.

It concerns invalid driving licenses due to dementia or people who have been caught drinking behind the wheel. Last year, the RDW declared about 10,000 driving licenses invalid, but only 4,240 driving licenses were actually surrendered. Statistics from previous years are not known, but if there are also a few thousand a year, then the number of people driving without a valid driver’s license is increasing rapidly.

People who drive without a valid driver’s license are caught

You can also see that in the statistics of the police; the agents encounter many people without a valid pass. Last year, 4,817 people were stopped without a valid driver’s license. This does not include people with a driving ban (210), people with a recovered driving license (1,706) or people who have been banned from driving (723). All in all, a lot of people who have nothing to do behind the wheel, so.

In 2017, the police only encountered 2,832 people without an invalidated driver’s license. In 2020, the number suddenly jumped from 3,103 (2019) to 4,167 cases. Presumably because the need was greater at the time because of corona – but that is an individual interpretation. The subject of driving without a valid driver’s license will be discussed in the House of Representatives today.