The problem with stories of Nagatoro-san, Kanojo, Okarishimasu and in this precise case My Dress-Up Darling is that perhaps certain moments that fans had been waiting for for a long time were extended, however, Shinnichi Fukuda’s story seems to have finally given something to the fans.

It’s worth noting that a sun-sized spoiler follows, so if you’re not keeping up with the manga at least My Dress-Up Darlingthen we suggest you do not continue.

Now, since you’re still here, you know that the story between Gojo and Marin isn’t going the best or in the direction that you as a fan would like this pair of characters to go.

My Dress-Up Darling changes the publication of its manga, but now its stories will be longer

The attention on the protagonist is very high, as she steals the spotlight and is already a well-known girl in the world of cosplay. Come on, poor Gojo is getting bitter because he keeps his feelings to himself and prefers not to get in Marin’s way.

But, like any good romcom character… Gojo is going to break down and apply the traditional “I’ll say what I have inside and God will provide.”

We also recommend: While waiting for My Dress-Up Darling to return, new promotional art of Marin in a Chinese waitress outfit emerges

My Dress-Up Darling, they finally gave each other the kiss we were waiting for

My Dress-Up Darling It has given us moments with a lot of fan service, funny situations and all kinds of visual experiences that thrill even the most bitter heart, but with this, we can say that whatever is to come will be a win.

In chapter 107 of My Dress-Up Darling It showed a somewhat serious dialogue between Gojo and Marin in which it seemed that the two were going to break up, since there was no longer any trust. You know, when a woman says “you better not help me if you’re going to make that face.”

But Gojo got everything out of his stomach. And best of all, Shinnichi Fukuda explains in panel after panel what any other individual who is deeply in love carries inside when he knows he has the most to lose.

And just when that final moment arrives, you just expect the worst, but also since the reader has the context of Marin Kitagawa’s feelings, what I wanted to see in My Dress-Up Darling is for Gojo to finally say what he feels and so, for everyone to be happy.

What followed in My Dress-Up Darling was obvious: reciprocity, the promised kiss and a moment worthy of a song by the late José José: “I ask for applause for love, which has finally come to me.”

What do you think about what just happened in My Dress-Up Darling? This news is mixed with the announcement of what could be the imminent arrival of the second season. Follow the best news about video games, movies, anime and more on the channel Google News of TierraGamer and join the conversation through our server Discord.