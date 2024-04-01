Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Not only the USA, but also Iran are said to have warned the Russian regime of a security threat before the terrorist attack near Moscow.

Moscow – Had the terrible one Terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall with at least 144 dead and 550 injured in Russia can be prevented if the regime in Moscow would have listened to international warnings? For example from the USA? Speculation.

Vladimir Putin: Moscow autocrat called terror warnings “provocation”

What remains clear is that the massive Russian security apparatus was unable to protect citizens against the terror of a suspected Islamist cell. As the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) writes, the “information from the Americans was very specific” and referred, for example, “to the danger of attacks against concerts.”

Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin had instead called these warnings a “Western provocation.” Now a new report puts the Moscow regime in a position to explain whether it would be willing to publicly justify its actions or inaction. Like the news agency Reuters reported that he also had it Ukraine war Russia's ally Iran warned Moscow of a specific security threat. Apparently also in vain.

Moscow ruler: the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Terror in Russia: Did Vladimir Putin's regime ignore warnings from Iran?

Tehran is said to have received information from suspects who are said to be connected to the terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman at the beginning of January. Two attackers killed more than 90 people and injured 280 others. The attack was aimed at a memorial event to mark the anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani in his hometown. Three “sources familiar with the matter” reported loudly ReutersIran alerted Russia to the possibility of a major “terrorist operation” before the massacre at the concert hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk.

“Days before the attack in Russia, Tehran shared with Moscow information about a possible major terrorist attack in Russia, obtained during interrogations of people arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran,” one of the unnamed sources said Reuters. After the attack in Kerman, the Iranian regime arrested 35 people in January, including a commander of the Afghanistan-based branch of the Islamic State “ISIS-Khorasan” (ISIS-K). One of the sources, a senior Iranian security official, said: “Since Iran has been a victim of terrorist attacks for years, the Iranian authorities have fulfilled their obligation to alert Moscow based on the information received from the arrested terrorists.”

Terrorist attack near Moscow: More arrests reported in Russia

IS claimed responsibility for the attacks in Iran, according to reports Reuters the bloodiest since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. US intelligence sources said ISIS-K carried out both the January 3 attacks in Iran and the March 22 terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, near the Russian capital, the report said.

So did Putin's circle not even want to trust the warnings of an allied state? As the Kremlin announced, however, the Russian domestic secret service FSB on Monday (April 1) in the republic of Dagestan further suspects who are said to be in connection with the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall. The information cannot be independently verified. (pm)