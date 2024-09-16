Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

The suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Trump has been arrested. How did he know that the ex-president would be on the golf course?

Washington, DC – Donald Trump has once again escaped an assassination attempt. The incident occurred during a visit to a golf club in Palm Beach. A Secret Service bodyguard had discovered a gun barrel in the fence. Shots were fired, the man fled and was arrested by the police shortly afterwards. The FBI has announced that it will support the investigation in order to uncover the background.

It is still unclear how the attacker knew that the presidential candidate would be on the golf course at that time. According to information from CNN Trump’s golf trip was only added to his schedule at very short notice. The former deputy director of the FBI, Chris Swecker, is now putting forward a worrying theory.

After Trump assassination attempt: Was someone else involved?

Swecker told Newsweekthat law enforcement authorities need to find out how the alleged assassin got the exact details of when Trump was golfing in Florida. In his opinion, there are only three possible answers: “He guessed and got very lucky; he was monitoring Trump and followed him to the golf course, or he had inside information about Trump’s schedule.” The last point is frightening because it “implies that another person was involved.”

Donald Trump’s golf trip was only added to his schedule at short notice. © Allen Eyestone/dpa

Former FBI deputy director speaks out: Suspected assassin is “nutcase”

According to media reports, the suspected attacker is a 58-year-old businessman from the US state of North Carolina. He recently moved to Hawaii, according to the New York Times reported, citing police sources. Chris Swecker called him a “nutcase” who hated authority.

“There is little doubt that the demonization of Trump resonates with fringe groups who are mentally unstable and easily influenced, so perhaps it is time to tone it down a bit,” Swecker said. The alleged assassin believed those who said Trump was an existential threat to democracy and therefore decided to take matters into his own hands.

Donald Trump escapes assassination attempt on golf course in Florida – pictures and impressions View photo gallery

Attempted assassination attempt on Trump: Suspect wanted to recruit soldiers for Ukraine war

The New York Times has conducted interviews with several volunteers in the past about their voluntary help in the Ukraine war – among them the alleged assassin of Trump. “In my opinion, everyone should be there and support the Ukrainians,” the New York TimesHowever, he was not involved in the fighting at the front. He considered himself too old and had no military experience.

Oleksandr Shaguri, an officer in the Ukrainian army responsible for coordinating foreigners in the land forces, told CNN, that the suspected Trump assassin had made several contacts with the Ukrainian armed forces in the past. “He offered us a large number of recruits from different countries, but it was clear to us that his offers were not realistic.” Swecker confirms this statement: “He was in Ukraine to round up Afghan fighters.”

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump: Only two months after ear shot

The attempted assassination of Trump is the second in the 2024 US election campaign. In July, Trump was at a campaign event in the state of Pennsylvania a bullet hit the right ear The shooter had shot at Trump from a nearby roof. One visitor died and two others were injured. The perpetrator was shot dead by security forces shortly afterwards.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Vice President Kamala HarrisUS President Joe Biden and the vice presidential candidate of the republican, JD Vancefound words of reconciliation and relief after the recent shooting at Trump’s golf course. According to a statement from the White House, Harris called for moderation. She was deeply concerned about the possible assassination attempt on the former president and grateful that Trump was safe. (lw)