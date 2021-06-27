Donald Trump has often dismissed the corona virus as harmless – even after his own illness. Now a new report suggests that this was more serious than previously thought.

Munich – Did Donald Trump almost die of Corona? A new report suggests this. The former US President had always played down Covid-19 and promptly captured it himself. As the Washington Post Now reported, the then 74-year-old is said to have had the virus much harder than was previously known.

Trump spent three days in the hospital in early October 2020 – a month before the election. He staged himself here and, for example, visited his fans waiting in front of the hospital in a car. After his stay, he dragged himself up the stairs of the White House and gave the cameras a “thumbs up” in line with his agenda at the time: Corona, that’s not dangerous! Apparently, however, Trump was more ill than previously suspected.

The White House had even made an attempt to obtain a drug that was not yet available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The patient was a “high-ranking official of the White House”, it was initially only said, but the authority declined. It wasn’t until the official was revealed to be the president himself that the FDA gave its approval.

Donald Trump belonged to the high-risk group – and received an antibody cocktail

Trump was in the high-risk group, and not just because of his age. He was also classified as overweight. The doctors finally administered the Regeneron antibody cocktail Regen-Cov. The serious illness of Trump is said to have hit the White House so unprepared that Vice President Mike Pence’s team could not even be informed of what a swearing-in would look like in the event of the death or incapacity for work of Trump.

Trump had made fun of the corona virus for months, disregarded security protocols and held rallies with crowds, as well as received without a mask in the White House – until he finally infected himself.

According to the post Trump’s medical staff had hoped for a turnaround from the serious illness. However, this was not fulfilled: He continued not to call on citizens to wear masks or changed his approach to the pandemic, but emerged from the disease as a self-proclaimed triumphant – defiant as ever. (cg)