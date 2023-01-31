Did Totti and Noemi Bocchi split up? The clues on social media

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi broke up? According to some rumors circulated on social media, it seems that the two have moved away. The gossip expert confirms the rumors Deianeira Marzano.

According to what was noticed by a user on social media, Noemi Bocchi was not present at an evening where the former Roma captain was instead. Furthermore, from the images, it seems that Totti was not wearing the ring that he exchanged with his partner since the passion exploded. And yet, Totti continues to live in the super penthouse rented in northern Rome together with Bocchi.

A second clue to the alleged crisis between the two would be the video posted by Totti’s daughter, Chanel, on TikTok. In the video you can see her and her father singing “Unica” by Antonello Venditti. The premonition is that the Pupone still thinks of his ex-wife, Ilary Blasi. Is a flashback to be expected?