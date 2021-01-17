In recent days it came to light that Totalplay, one of the companies that provides Internet and telephony in Mexico, had cut its service to some users.

This company, which is part of Salinas Group, argued that they had exceeded the monthly data consumption limit. Due to the testimonies made on social networks, players of esports, streamers and other creatives. But service is already being restored for some.

Totalplay canceled the service due to excessive consumption

It is true that doing this type of activity consumes a lot of bandwidth. The consumption of some users was from 1TB to more than 5TB.

It was because of that that the company offered them a business-type plan, for which you have to pay more than $ 11 thousand pesos a month.

That contrasts sharply with the traditional ones, which range from $ 1,400 to $ 2,000 pesos. However, in some cases it seems that the cancellation of the service was due to other practices.

Users complain that Total Play cut off their internet, but it is allowed by law

In a reply given to another outlet, it is mentioned that some people were reselling the service of Internet of Totalplay. Of course, that is not allowed by any company.

But some have pointed out that they never took such actions. Others have complained about unclear guidelines about data consumption rates. The problem is that this provider does not indicate the data limit in its contract.

The company is analyzing each of the cases

That is, future users hire it ‘blindly’, and can only know that data if they demand to know it. That is certainly a problem, since it is information that should be clear from the beginning.

But many people hire Internet and they never take such details into account. It is later, when more extensive consumption is made, that some problems may begin to arise. Precisely as it happened a few days ago.

There are those who say that the most practical thing is to opt for other companies in the field. Totalplay He stressed that he intends to address each of the cases of excess consumption separately, since they have their peculiarities.

That is why some affected are already seeing their services come into operation again. Although it is not entirely clear when it will be reset to 100% with everyone. It will be a matter of seeing how things turn out.

Source.



