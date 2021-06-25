Are Tommaso Zorzi and Francesco Oppini no longer friends? The bomb has been running on the net for a few days, creating havoc and curiosity among their fans. The winner of Big Brother Vip, on Instagram and on Radio, tried to calm the tsunami of chatter.

How are things between Tommaso Zorzi is Francesco Oppini? For some time the two former roommates in the house of the Big Brother Vip they no longer show themselves together and the rumor of one was unleashed on social media quarrel between the two, which would have led them to leave. Among them there was one by chance total break? The two “special friends” of Alfonso Signorini’s reality show no longer talk to each other?

To clarify is the same winner of the GFVIP, who in an Instagram Story has thus dismissed the topic:

“I have not quarreled with anyone, I have not quarreled with Francesco. It bothers me to talk about this too“.

Then, on R 101, hosted by Maurizio Costanzo, he dispelled all doubts:

“Oppini is fine, see you. There was a scare about this (laughs), but nothing new, we are still here, as Vasco said“

Is it cold between Francesco Oppini and Tommaso Zorzi?

In recent days, the website of the Libero newspaper had thought about triggering rumors of “rupture” between the two friends, which had talked about a party in the shadow of the Madonnina in which Tommaso and Francesco met but at barely greeted. The news obviously went around the web, sparking curiosity and concern among the fans of the two Vippos. Everything solved? We’ll see.

Zorzi-Oppini, special friends at GF Vip

Read also: GF Vip, Zorzi and Oppini: new tears and hugs

As we all know, the complicity between Francesco and Tommaso was for three months under the eyes of all: inside the Loft of Cinecittà the two got very close, they confided in each other, they supported and endured each other. Tommaso at one point had also admitted, speaking with Cristiano Malgioglio, that he had very strong feelings for his new friend.

But that hadn’t ruined their relationship at all. And even when Francesco had chosen to leave the reality show and follow his friend’s exploits from the studio and through television, he never stopped supporting him and cheering him on. And once the program is finished, the two boys met often and willingly also together with mother Alba Parietti and Francesco’s girlfriend.

If at the beginning these meetings were made public through Instagram, at some point all this all disappeared from social networks. Does a clue prove it? Not really, but the suspicion is legitimate. we will keep you informed…

It might interest you: GF Vip: Tommaso Zorzi and Oppini together in a new program