New bombs are coming in “Al fondo hay sitio”! After the constant attacks on Francesca maldini Due to her age, the América Televisión series is preparing to show a dangerous scene between the lady and one of the most beloved characters in fiction: Tito. What will unleash the wrath of Mrs. Maldini? In the following lines we tell you more details about what will happen in chapter 224.

“In the background there is room” will show a confrontation between Francesca and ‘Tito’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: what did Francesca do to Tito?

According to the new trailer for “AFHS”, Francesca she will be fed up with being made fun of because of her age, so she will have no choice but to return the same blow to Pepe and Tito. To do this, she will rely on a new strategy: she hired experienced scriptwriters to help her play a cruel joke on her neighbors.

However, who will receive the real blow will be Titus. What happened? The advance shows the famous ‘King of Ice’ from the series very sure of himself going to annoy the lady maldini. “I see her younger,” the blue-eyed man is heard saying.

Given this, the lady, with a sarcastic expression on her face, leans close to her ear and whispers: “And do you know how I see you today…?”, replies ‘Fran’. Although she does not hear what she really says to him at the end, due to the gesticulation on her lips, fans believe that what she expresses is “Bombón”. Such a compliment would render Pepe’s best friend unconscious.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

If you would like to see the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and you don’t want to miss it, you can tune in to América TV from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m. After the “EEG” program ends, you can easily find it on the open signal of the Chanel.

You can enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge and in real time through online transmission. To do so, you just need to visit the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

