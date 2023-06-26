The disappearance of the Titan submarine, which was on its way to explore the remains of the Titanic with five crew members on board, has grabbed the headlines in recent days. It’s not for nothing that moviegoers have brought up movies with similar events like “Titanic,” but more and more are those who are remembering the unofficial sequel directed by Shane Van Dyke in 2010.

If you never got to see “Titanic 2”, here we share everything you need to know about the disaster tape.

What is “Titanic 2” about?

“On the 100th anniversary of the Titanic’s voyage, a modern luxury liner christened Titanic 2 follows the path of her namesake. But when a tsunami throws an iceberg into the path of the new ship, passengers and crew must fight to avoid a similar fate”, says the official synopsis of the film.

Who is who?

Bruce Davison as Captain James Maine

Brooke Burns as Dr. Kim Patterson

Shane Van Dyke as Hayden Walsh

Marie Westbrook as Nurse Amy Maine

DC Douglas as Captain Will Howard

Michelle Glavan as Kelly Wade

Dylan Vox as Dwayne Stevens.

Where to see “Titanic 2”?

“Titanic 2” was directed and written by Shane Van Dyke. Photo: The Asylum

The film was available via streaming on Netflix, but is no longer part of the catalog. At the moment, it can only be viewed through the SyFy cable channel of the American chain NBC.

It’s worth it? On Rotten Tomatoes, the tape was viewed and rated by more than 1,000 users, obtaining a 15% approval rating. A discouraging figure for its viewing, but that has not prevented the rise in popularity of the film in recent days.