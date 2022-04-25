CDMX.- The creator of content for social networks Fabián Pasos was one of the first to investigate the case of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa from a journalistic approach, all documented on his YouTube channel.

It was precisely during the recording of the video “Where is the video of #debanhiescobar? Find out” when the communicator he realized that a white van was stalking him during his stay in the Nueva Castilla neighborhoodwhere the young woman disappeared and where she was found dead inside a motel.

The first meeting with the indicated vehicle It happened outside the Nueva Castilla motel.there you can see the car circulating slowly along the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway, next to the content creator.

Fabián Pasos continued his journey to explain the case, at that moment the van is seen again, this time parked in the opposite lane, with the lights on and ready to continue on its way.

The journalist’s video went on until he reached the Fifth Venice, where it was initially said that it was Debanhi’s last party, a fact later denied by the venue’s administration, who claimed they had not had parties during that weekend.

Almost at the end of the investigation, the van made its appearance againmuch closer now the unit slowly approached until the man turned and stated that he would not cut the recording until they left.

The latter, added to the presence of other people, would have caused the vehicle to slowly move away to park again on the street.

