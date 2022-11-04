More in love than ever! Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco left Lima in search of a new romantic adventure. As is known, the influencer and the footballer have been in a relationship for more than 2 years, during which time they have enjoyed numerous trips together.

On this occasion, the couple left the paradisiacal destinations to focus on a more modern one with a culture completely different from ours, the western one: Doha. Curiously, the capital of Qatar is the place where most of the matches of the World Cup 2022.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco traveled to Qatar

The model Melissa Klug and the soccer player Jesús Barco shared images of their vacations in Miami in their Instagram stories. However, it was only a stopover, since several hours later, the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ uploaded the video of her arrival in Doha and wrote in the caption: “Second stop”.

Will the wedding couple stay to see the World Cup Qatar 2022? We do not know exactly why the inauguration of the sporting event will only be on November 20: however, the doubts were cleared when they showed the final destination: Thailand. The businesswoman commented in past interviews that this was the destiny she had dreamed of for years.

Melissa Klug advises Samahara Lobatón

The last prank the barber pulled yuna a Samahara Lobaton By announcing their separation, it caused a stir in the Peruvian show business, who took advantage of joking with the immaturity of the two young people.