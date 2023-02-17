Have you ever fallen when you were on the swings? Well, on social networks the case of a woman who got stuck in a tire while swinging in her.

One of the greatest amusements from when we were children were the swings, although we are clear that this game is not only for infants, because adults can also enjoy swinging, just as the protagonist of the following viral case wanted to do.

According to what was released by various media and what is seen in a video uploaded to the TikTok social networka woman spent hours in anguish after she got stuck in a tire while trying to swing.

And to add to his anguish and panic, it turns out that When the firefighters arrived to help her, they themselves did not know what they should do in order to save the woman who was stuck.

In the viral clips, you can see and hear how the young woman begins to complain about the pain she feels from having part of her body stuck inside the hole in the tire that is used as a swing in a park.

In the images that have gone around the world on virtual platforms, you can see how it is that not even the firefighters knew what to do to unclog the girl.

Upon analyzing the situation, the members of the emergency corps made the decision to cut part of the tire where the woman was stuck and, in this way, to be able to free her.

After getting down to work, the three firefighters managed to get the young woman out of the tire in which half of her body was stuck. In the end, you can see her happy face when she was released from the swing.

We recommend you read:

As expected, the video uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform did not go unnoticed by netizens, so in a short time it went viral, managing to put together the entire series, more than 100 million reproductionsas well as millions of “likes” and thousands of comments.