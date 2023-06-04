Be registered in the IMSS with the correct salary It is very important and under no circumstances should you accept that your employer proposes you join with an income less than the real one, to pay you “outside” the rest of the money that corresponds to you.

Sometimes, the “offer” to pay you abroad implies that the employer can give you more money in cash, with which, you perceive that the Mexican Social Security Institute it takes less from you, you would even pay less than Income Tax (ISR).

However, that income that will momentarily be higher, it can have very negative consequences for you. In the case of workers Law 97the salary of the entire working life is taken into account when averaging a pension, which as we said, pensions of the new regime will be lower than those of Law 73.

Also, allow them to register you with a lower salary than the real one involves a crime but it also affects you as a worker in different ways, so it is never a good idea to fall into this type of irregular agreement that some employers could promote.

Reasons for not accepting less salary than real:

Contributions to Infonavit are made based on your salary registered with the IMSS, which will affect your housing fund and ability to buy a better quality home.

The salary registered with the IMSS is also taken into account for your savings to the Afore, as are the contributions that your employer must make to that fund. At the time of a pension, this fund is very important.

In case of disability, the Mexican Social Security Institute will pay you that money based on the registered salary percentage, with which, you would be receiving an amount less than what you deserve by law.

How do I check my salary registered with the IMSS:

To know this, you only have to obtain your proof of quoted weeks. In this document you will find very important information about your entire employment history, from the current salary and those you have previously had.

In addition, it is important that you know the number of weeks quoted you have, since this factor is of great relevance when quoting a pension. In case of seeing any irregularity, having your proof will allow you to ask for some clarification.

So, remember that you should always demand to be registered with the actual salary. In Law 1997, the salary is averaged throughout your working life, while for Law 73, the IMSS takes an average of salary of your last five years to calculate your pension.

This means that, if you have before the IMSS an official salary of the minimum or much lower than what you really earn, you could get a very small pension or the guaranteed minimum. As you can see, the consequences of allowing you to be registered with a lower salary than the real one are many.

If you are Law 73, and you want to work for many years but you add weeks with minimum wages that are unrealistic, and you do it in the last five years, this will lower your pension, even if you enter modality 40, you will have to make a strong investment to increase it.

Remember that in Debate we always bring you information on Economy and Personal Finance, which you can review so that you do not fall into this type of error and pay the consequences in your retirement, when buying a home or in case of disability.