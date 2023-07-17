The National lottery carried out this Sunday Zodiac Draw where a millionaire prize is delivered.

He National Lottery Zodiac Draw It is held every week and offers a millionaire bag that will be distributed among the winners.

In this raffle, 120,000 numbers or tickets and 10,000 numbers for each of the Zodiacal signs participate.

List of prizes for the Zodiac Draw 07/16/23

• Aries

• Geminis

To participate in the Zodiac Raffle of the National Lottery, you can do so by buying a piece that costs 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

If you purchased a piece of the Zodiac Raffle whose cost is $35, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to be won is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 7 million pesos).

While if you purchased a Zodiac Draw Series whose cost is $400, you can win the full amount of a series, that is, up to $7,000,000.00.