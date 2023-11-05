Shirley Cherres He is one of the local showbiz characters who always causes a stir with his revelations. In a recent interview, the former cheerleader reignited the controversy after narrating an episode that she experienced with Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s current husband. In that sense, the artist told all the details of the time the show host’s spouse invited her to leave. In this note, she knows what was the bond that the former member of ‘La casa de Magaly’ shared with the well-known notary.

Did Shirley Cherres have an affair with Alfredo Zambrano?

Shirley Cherres She gave an interview for the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’, in which she revealed that on one occasion Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s current husband, invited her out to a restaurant. In that sense, the former cheerleader provided details of this episode and clarified whether the notary was single.

“When there was a dance reality show on the ‘Magaly TV’ program, one of the many guests was Mr. Zambrano; they introduced him to me, we were a group and we were there toasting (…) “Yes, he invited me to dinner, it was before I was with Magaly,” held Cherreswho specified that the producer Ney Guerrero made them know each other.

“I told him no, thank you very much. He is a gentleman. I was more involved in that reality show than in dating someone,” she clarified.

Did Magaly Medina dislike Shirley Cherres?

In conversation with host Deisy Córdova, Shirley Cherres He assured that since his time in the reality ‘Magaly’s house’She felt that Magaly Medina took a certain distance from her and she doesn’t know why.

“Criticism in this environment goes hand in hand, it is up to us to overcome them. And I did feel dislike at home, I did feel it. I was the only person who wasn’t invited to the set, I don’t know why, you’d have to ask her. “They never invited me”said.

