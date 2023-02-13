Mexico. ‘Eternas’ was the name of the tour that Alejandra Guzmán would do together and Fey and on their social networks announced it, but on various news portals it is shared that they decided to cancel it at the last minute.

Alejandra Guzmán and Fey decided to cancel their tour supposedly because Fey’s representative I wanted to do other business with the name of Alejandra and this did not seem to, so they preferred not to continue with the project.

On the television program ‘Hoy’, Andrea Escalona mentions that in recent months Alejandra and Fey have strengthened their friendly relationship, but “they decided for good not to do the tour.”

We recommend you read:

“It turns out that Fey’s manager put it like he could hire both of them in his management, suddenly Alejandra says: ‘Hey, stop me, we’re together, but you can’t sell me,'” said Andrea Escalona.

Alejandra Guzmán and Fey had announced their ‘Eternas’ tour on their social networks. Instagram photo

At the beginning of February, Alejandra Guzmán and Fey shared on their social networks that they would undertake the “Eternas” tour together, which delighted the fans of both Mexican singers, but unfortunately seeing them together will not come true.

We recommend you read:

At the moment neither of the two interpreters have written anything on their respective social networks regarding the cancellation of ‘Eternas’.