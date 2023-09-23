During the month of September, most people who want to leave something to their family or loved ones, as it is known as the Testament Month, Therefore, it is worth highlighting some legal acts that may arise from the expression of the last will (testament)or through legitimate succession, in the absence of a will.

The notion is relevant, because generally, obligations are not extinguished upon death, which means that heirs become legal successors of the personality of the person who diedwhich implies a substitution that allows RIGHTS as OBLIGATIONS.

“When a creditor dies, his or her credit right is not extinguished, but rather it is transmitted to his heirs. In the same sense, upon the death of the debtor, his debts are not extinguished, but compliance may be required from his successors or heirs. This is established in article 1281 of the Federal Civil Code (CCF). Likewise, inheritance is deferred by the will of the testator or by provision of the law. The first is called testamentary, and the second legitimate”, as the teacher pointed out in Tax Law and public accountant certificate Rodolfo Jerónimo Pérez, member of the Fiscal Technical Commission of the College of Public Accountants of Mexicoas stated in a note shared by Forbes.

In order for people to understand better the effects of testimonials In tax matters, a specialist presents a hypothetical example:

A man named Gaytán dies and leaves his only son, as universal heir, both of his house, and of money and personal property. At the time of his death, Mr. Gaytán was not able to collect the last fortnight from the company where he worked for 23 thousand 400 pesos, in addition to being the owner of a small business that granted a lease to a natural person. At the time of his death, he was left pending collect August rent for 8,300 pesos.

“The assets transmitted by Mr. Manuel Gaytán to his son Santiago (house, money and personal property), being part of the inheritance, are not subject to the ISR paymentby order of the article 119 of the ISR Lawwhich states that income derived from the transfer of ownership of assets due to death will not be considered income from disposal,” explains Jerónimo Pérez.

However, the expert points out that if there is any other income received by Mr. Manuel Gaytán, which is pending declaration to the SAT, this must be presented by the executor. This will take effect within 90 business days following the date on which the position is discerned to the executor, this must be presented in the declaration for income that the author of the succession would have received from January 1 of the year of death and until the moment of death, which would allow cover the corresponding ISR.

Careful! If you inherited a house, you should know this

What happens to the heir?

“The income obtained (house, money and personal property) will be considered exempt income for Santiago Gaytán, in accordance with section XXII of article 93 of the Income Tax Law. However, it must be remembered that among the assets that his father transmitted to him is a house, that is, real estate, for which he will be subject to the payment of the property acquisition tax (ISAI), depending on the State where the property is located. . For example, in the case of CDMX, the applicable regulation is the Tax Code of Mexico City; in it State of Mexico will be the Financial Code of the State of Mexico and so on respectively”, asserts the specialist of the College of Public Accountants of Mexico.

Likewise, it must be remembered that at the time of death, Mr. Manuel Gaytán, had not collected salary income of 23,400 pesosin addition to the lease of the premises by 8 thousand 300 pesos. In this case, said income will be considered part of the inheritance and will also be exempt from ISR for Santiago Gaytán.

In essence, when the taxpayer dies, his or her obligations do not end there. Fiscal obligations, since these must be fulfilled by the executor that is designated for this purpose.

Likewise, they added that there are of course other possible effects to consider, for example: in the event that Mr. Manuel Gaytán had obtained income from other aspects, such as interest, disposal of assets, etc.

In that case, each particular case must be analyzed. tax effects corresponding to his son as heir. Hence, the ideal is to consult a trusted tax advisor.

Finally, Jerónimo Pérez added that in any case the beneficiary must inform in his annual declaration the amount of the income received by inheritance or legacy, which is an essential requirement to apply the aforementioned ISR exemption on inheritance income; this according to the agreement with the penultimate paragraph of the Article 93 of the current ISR Law.