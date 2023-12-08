Jazmín Pinedo, host of the program ‘More shows’, was approached by the cameras of ‘Love and fire’ to ask her some questions about her relationship with her Uruguayan boyfriend Pedro Araujo. According to the Willax entertainment space, the couple stopped uploading some photographs together on their social networks, since until a few weeks ago the two appeared happy in different publications. However, when they asked her about the topic, the presenter had an unexpected reaction.

YOU CAN SEE: Jazmín Pinedo reveals the delicate reason why she was absent from TV

Are Jazmín Pinedo and Pedro Araujo estranged?

The program conducted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter showed a report in which it is mentioned that the last publication of Jazmín Pinedo together with her boyfriend Pedro Araujo would be on September 2. For this reason, a Willax team went in search of the TV host so that she can deny any problems in her relationship or perhaps a breakup.

When leaving the channel, ‘Chinita’ quickened her pace when she saw the cameras. At that moment she was asked: “How are you with Pedro Araujo? Is everything going well in the relationship? We have seen that you no longer post photos with him”. To which the América TV figure only managed to say: “Coming soon”. So far, neither of them has shed more light on the subject.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Araujo surprised Jazmín Pinedo with a tender video for her birthday: “I love you very much”

How did Jazmín Pinedo and Pedro Araujo meet?

The romance between Jazmín Pinedo and Pedro Araujo did not begin in Peru. Well, the young man born in Uruguay himself said that he met the former reality girl at his cousin’s wedding. After that, he decided to leave everything to follow the Peruvian television figure, with whom he no longer hid on social networks. A few months ago, the boyfriend of the ‘Chinita He was interviewed while on the beach and gave more details about their romance.

#distance #Jazmín #Pinedo #uncomfortable #reaction #question #boyfriend #Pedro #Araujo