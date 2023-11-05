The Tigres UANL let the three points slip away against Atlético de San Luis on the corresponding Matchday 16 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, when the Potosinos scored the tying goal in the final stretch of the match at ‘El Volcán’ against the felines so that the score will end 2-2.
The local team came close to finishing with the victory, but in the 96th minute Dieter Villalpando He tied the game with a tremendous goal from long distance, so the Uruguayan coach gave the rival the credit for the final result.
This situation meant that the Auriazul team would end their participation at home in the regular phase sadly, as commented by the Uruguayan coach. Robert Dante Siboldi at the press conference after the game.
“Everyone with their tools wanted to try to win, but the draw saddens us because the team played a good game, they showed it on the field but the important thing is that we are doing well”
– André-Pierre Gignac
Once again the French striker, André-Pierre Gignac He was unable to complete the match and at minute 63 he came off due to an injury. Given this, the strategist commented that he does not know the severity and that they will wait for the results of the studies.
“The concern is André’s injury, until we have a report, I know for sure that it is a blow to the hip, but until we have the medical report we will not know for sure, that is the only bad thing,” the coach said.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team has 29 points, therefore they have already secured their place in the quarterfinals, despite that they want to close the tournament with a win.
“Of course we are fine, not so happy, we always want more, that match in Tijuana that does not completely satisfy you, but we are calm, we compete with the teams that could possibly play us in the Liguilla, and if we do what we train and we don’t deviate from the plan for each game, we are going to compete with everyone.”
“When we leave there is when we suffer, the closing is good and they are practically Liguilla games, I think it is good for us, we are doing well and preparing for the last game and then come two weeks of not having activity,” he concluded.
